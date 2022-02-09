New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Astrological predictions help you to know your day in a better way. So, if you are wondering how your Wednesday will be then, scroll down below and have a look at your daily horoscope.

Aries: Your family life will remain happy. If you own a business then you will get success in it. The work done with intelligence will bring desired results. Political ambitions will be fulfilled.

Taurus: You will get support and cooperation from influential power. Gifts or honors will increase. Family prestige will increase. There will be differences with the spouse.

Gemini: The responsibility of children will be fulfilled. The ongoing efforts in the field of education will bring desired results. Relationships with other people will get closer. You will get success in creative work.

Cancer: Family life will be happy. You will be worried due to children. Take care of your health and avoid eating junk food. You will witness financial growth.

Leo: You will witness growth in financial matters. You will take interest in social work. Creative efforts will bear fruit. You will also form new relationships with others.

Virgo: You will get success in the work done with creativity. There will be cooperation of government power. There will be progress in the field of livelihood. You may face ideological differences with your spouse.

Libra: There is a need to be health conscious. You may remain tense due to your father’s end. The responsibility of having children will be fulfilled. Married life will be happy.

Scorpio: You will witness financial growth. You can get support from the in-law's side. You will get cooperation from an influential power.

Sagittarius: There is a need to be health conscious. There will be tension due to a family person. Do not take risks in financial matters as it may prove fatal for you. There will be progress in the work done with intelligence.

Capricorn: There will be progress in the field of livelihood. You will get support and cooperation from an influential person. Family obligations will be fulfilled.

Aquarius: You will remain busy with family work. Professional efforts will bear fruit. You will get help from the ruling administration. Married life will be happy. Creative efforts will bear fruit.

Pisces: Financial plan will be flourish. Work done with effort will bring the desired result. You will also form a new relationships with others.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen