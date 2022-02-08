New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: According to astrology, each person has a different zodiac. In astrology, auspicious and inauspicious clocks are formed by the movement of planets, which affect our life.

Today's Panchang -

Today's Planetary Position: 8th February 2022 Tuesday Magha month Shukla Paksha Ashtami date.

Today's Rahukaal: 03:00 PM to 04:30 PM.

Today's festival and festival: Durgashtami.

Horoscope -

Aries: There will be progress in financial matters. Business reputation will increase. Help will be given from the ruling administration. There will be an increase in household items. You will get success in creative work.

Taurus: Positive thinking will increase. The financial problem will be solved in future. There will be full support of the family.

Gemini: Small welfare dhaiya is going on. Moon and Rahu will be the twelfth from your zodiac. Do not do any such work which will cause trouble from the government and administration. Be patient.

Cancer: There will be progress in financial matters. The ongoing efforts in the field of education competition will be fruitful. There will be progress in the field of livelihood. The effort made will be fruitful.

Leo: Social prestige will increase. Gifts or honours will increase. Financial efforts will be fruitful. There will be participation in Manglik or cultural festival. Life will be happy.

Virgo: The condition of the travelling country will be pleasant. Luckily you will get good news. Professional efforts will bear fruit. Will be busy with homework. Creative efforts will bear fruit.

Libra: There will be progress in financial matters. Be cautious about your health. The ongoing efforts in the field of livelihood will be fruitful. The effort made will be fruitful. Relations will be cordial.

Scorpio: Married life will be happy. Be careful while driving. Professional efforts will bear fruit. You will get success in the field of education competition. New relationships will be formed.

Sagittarius: You will get success in creative works. Be cautious about your health. There will be unnecessary confusion. Do not take risks in financial matters. The spouse's support will be there.

Capricorn: The responsibility of children will be fulfilled. There will be progress in business matters. The spouse's support will be there. Travel country conditions will be pleasant, but be careful.

Aquarius: You can be busy with homework. Gifts or honours will increase. Social prestige will increase. Wealth, fame and fame will increase. Creative efforts will bear fruit. New relationships will be formed.

Pisces: Creative endeavours will be fruitful. You will get success in taking cooperation from others. Family life will be happy. There will be an increase in fame and fortune. There will be progress in the field of livelihood.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv