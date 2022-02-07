New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: According to astrology, each person has a different zodiac. Auspicious and inauspicious clocks are formed by the movement of planets, which affect our life. So if you are wondering how your Rose Day will be then, scroll down below and have a look at your daily horoscope.

Today's Panchang -

Today's Planetary Position: 7th February 2022 Monday Magha month Shukla Paksha Saptami Tithi.

Today's Rahukaal: 07:30 AM to 09:00 AM.

Today's festival and festival: Achala Saptami.

Horoscope -

Aries: The responsibility of children will be fulfilled. The ongoing efforts in the field of education competition will be fruitful. Will take interest in social work. The effort made will be fruitful.

Taurus: The responsibility of children will be fulfilled. The economic side will be strong. There will be an increase in household items. Be cautious about your health. There will be happiness in married life.

Gemini: There will be progress in the field of livelihood. There will be cooperation of government power. Family prestige will increase. Do not take risks in financial matters. There will be progress in creative work.

Cancer: There may be disruption in the field of education competition. Married life will be happy. There will be cooperation of brother and sister. There will be a success in the work done with intelligence.

Leo: Family prestige will increase. The economic side will be strong. There will be progress in business matters. The work done with intelligence will be completed. The effort made will be worthwhile.

Virgo: There is a need to be health-conscious. There will be unnecessary confusion. Do not take risks in financial matters. Work with patience. Creative efforts will bear fruit.

Libra: There will be cooperation and company of life partner. Efforts made in the field of education competition will be fruitful. There will be unnecessary confusion. There will be progress in creative work.

Scorpio: Do not take risks in financial matters. You will get success in taking cooperation from others. Social prestige will increase. Will take interest in social work. Mutual relations will be cordial.

Sagittarius: Business endeavours will be fruitful. There will be progress in creative work. Be cautious about your health. There will be progress in financial matters. The spouse will get support.

Capricorn: Government will get the support of power. There will be progress in the field of livelihood. Family prestige will increase. Interest in socio-religious work will increase. Married life will be happy.

Aquarius: Personal relations will be strong. There is a need to be health-conscious. Do not take risks in financial matters. There will be a success in the work done with intelligence.

Pisces: You will get the support and companionship of your life partner. A business plan will come to fruition. Social prestige will increase. You will get success in creative work. New relationships will be formed.

