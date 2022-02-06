New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Astrological predictions help you to know your day in a better way. So, if you are wondering how your Sunday will be then, scroll down below and have a look at your daily horoscope.

Aries: Today, you will witness an increase in confidence. You will get success in every field. Relationships with others will remain cordial. You will get the support of your spouse.

Taurus: You will witness growth in financial matters. Relationships with others will get strong. People who own a business will witness profit. There will be progress in the work which is completed with intelligence.

Gemini: You will get cooperation from an influential person. There will be happiness in married life. Take care of your health and avoid eating junk food.

Cancer: You will get support from a female officer. Gifts or honors will increase. You will succeed in creative work. You may have ideological differences with your spouse.

Leo: You will witness improvement in financial matters. There are chances that you will get good news. Business reputation will increase. There will be progress in the field of livelihood. The effort made will be fruitful.

Virgo: You will get support from an influential person. Do not take risks in financial matters as it may prove fatal for you. Work with patience. There is a need to be health conscious.

Libra: There will be progress in the field of livelihood. There will be progress in business matters. You will complete all your work on time.

Scorpio: Family life will be happy. There will be progress in financial matters. Confidence will increase with the completion of the much-awaited task.

Sagittarius: There will be progress in the field of livelihood. The responsibility of the child will be fulfilled. The business plan will flourish. The effort made will be worthwhile. Relationships with others will remain cordial.

Capricorn: Work done with creativity will bring desired results. You will also buy household items. Do not take risks in financial matters.

Aquarius: There will be cooperation from siblings. There are chances that you will travel to different places. The business plan will come to flourish. The economic side will be strong.

Pisces: The responsibility of children will be fulfilled. The economic situation will improve. Gifts or honors will increase. You will complete all your work on time.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen