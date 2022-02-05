New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Astrological predictions help you to know your day in a better way. So, if you are wondering how your Saturday will be then, scroll down below and have a look at your daily horoscope.

Aries: Today, you may face family problems. Due to this, you will remain sad. However, you will get cooperation and support from an influential person.

Taurus: Business reputation will increase. You will get support from your siblings. You will get success in creative works. There will be progress in financial matters.

Gemini: There will be progress in the field of livelihood. You will get the cooperation of the concerned officer. Business reputation will increase. You will witness financial growth. You will get success in creative work.

Cancer: It is advised not to take risks in financial matters as it may prove fatal for you. There is a need to be health conscious. There will be progress in the field of livelihood. Social prestige will increase. You will get the support of your spouse.

Leo: You will get help from an influential power. You may remain tense due to your married life. Drive carefully as there is a risk of an accident.

Virgo: There will be progress in the field of livelihood. You will get expected progress in the field of education matters. There will be expected progress in creative work.

Libra: Creative endeavors will bear fruit. However, you may remain tense from your father’s side. Do not take risks in financial matters and be patient while working.

Scorpio: The responsibility of children will be fulfilled. Working professionals will witness growth. Your married life will remain happy.

Sagittarius: There are chances that you will get success in several works. Family obligations will be fulfilled. Do not take risks in financial matters. You will have a cordial relationship with your spouse.

Capricorn: There is a need to be health conscious. You will get the support and companionship of your life partner. Business reputation will increase. Do not take risks in financial matters.

Aquarius: Gifts or respect will increase. There will be progress in the field of livelihood. Business reputation will increase. Relationships with others will remain cordial.

Pisces: There is a need to be health conscious. Do not take risks in financial matters. You will witness an increase in confidence. Work done with creativity will get success.

