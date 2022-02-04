New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Auspicious and inauspicious clocks are formed by the movement of planets, which plays a major role in predicting how our day will be. If you are wondering how your February 4 will be then, scroll down below and have a look at your daily horoscope.

Today's Panchang -

Today's Planetary Position: 4th February 2022 Friday Magh month Shukla Paksha Chaturthi Tithi.

Today's Rahu Kaal: 10:30 AM to 12:00 AM.

Today's festival and festival: Ganesh Chaturthi fast.

Today's Bhadra: 04:07 in the evening to 04:48 in the night.

Horoscope -

Aries: There is a need to be health-conscious. There will be disruption in family happiness. Do not take risks in financial matters. You will get the support of a father or religious leader.

Taurus: Political ambitions will be fulfilled. You will get the support of brothers and sisters. There will be closeness in relationships. Expected progress will be made.

Gemini: Financial matters will improve. You will get success in taking cooperation from others. Family prestige will increase. Confidence will increase by the completion of a task.

Cancer: The financial side will be strong. Will get the support of a father or religious teacher. There will be progress in creative work. There will be progress in the field of livelihood. Married life will be happy.

Leo: You can get cooperation from the ruling power. There will be participation in Manglik or cultural work. Business reputation will increase. Creative efforts will bear fruit.

Virgo: The financial side will be strong. The desire to get something valuable will be fulfilled. The responsibility of the child will be fulfilled. You will get success in creative work.

Libra: There will be progress in the field of livelihood. There will be a commercial success. For some reason, the mind will be disturbed in vain. Friendship relations will be strong. There will be progress in the field of education.

Scorpio: Family prestige will increase in the field of education competition. The economic side will be strong. Gifts or honours will increase. Married life will be happy. New relationships will be formed.

Sagittarius: There will be progress in the field of livelihood. Wealth, fame and fame will increase. There will be progress in creative works. Be cautious about your health. Family support will continue.

Capricorn: You will get the support of brother and sister. Family obligations will be fulfilled. Financial planning will be fruitful. Relationships will get stronger. The effort made will be fruitful.

Aquarius: There will be an increase in fame, fame. Interest in social work will increase. Completion of a task will increase self-confidence. The economic side will be strong. New relationships will be formed.

Pisces: There will be progress in the field of livelihood. The spouse's support will be there. Professional efforts will bear fruit. Travel is possible, but be careful. The effort will be worthwhile.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv