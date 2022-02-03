New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Astrological predictions help you to know your day in a better way. So, if you are wondering how your Thursday will be then, scroll down below and have a look at your daily horoscope.

Aries: You may face some interference in your personal happiness. There is a need to be health conscious. You may remain tense due to family and professional issues.

Taurus: The responsibility of children will be fulfilled. You will get expected success in the field of education. Professional efforts will bear fruit. The effort made will be fruitful.

Gemini: You will get support from your boss in the office. Married life will be happy. Family prestige will increase. There are chances that you may travel to different places.

Cancer: The ongoing problem will be resolved. Your health conditions will improve. Family obligations will be fulfilled. There will be progress in financial matters. Creative efforts will bear fruit.

Leo: Relationships will get stronger. You may also meet an old friend. However, you may remain tense due to family issues. There is a need to take care of your health; therefore exercise regularly.

Virgo: You will get support from your spouse. Family obligations will be fulfilled. There will be progress in creative works. You will witness an increase in your confidence.

Libra: There will be an increase in closeness in relationships with close friends and family. You will get support from your family. There will be progress in the field of livelihood.

Scorpio: The financial side will be strong. The responsibility of the child will be fulfilled. There will be progress in the field of livelihood. The business plan will flourish. Family relations will be sweet.

Sagittarius: You will get support from an influential power. You will witness an abundance of happiness in your personal life. There will be an increase in fame, gifts, or honor. Creative efforts will bear fruit. Married life will be happy.

Capricorn: You will take interest in social work. You will also get support from your siblings. Do not take any decision in the heat of the moment as it may prove fatal for you.

Aquarius: You will witness growth in financial conditions. There will be progress in creative works. You will get cooperation from an influential person.

Pisces: You will witness progress on the financial side. There will be an increase in your confidence. There will be expected progress in creative work.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen