New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Astrological predictions help you to know your day in a better way. So, if you are wondering how your Wednesday will be then, scroll down below and have a look at your daily horoscope.

Aries: The work done with intelligence will be completed. You will get success in creative works. You will have the support of your spouse. There will be progress in the field of livelihood.

Taurus: Business reputation will increase. Gifts or honors will increase. Your relationship with others will remain sweet. However, you may remain tense due to family issues.

Gemini: You will witness growth in financial matters. You will get success in the field of education competition. There will be progress in the field of livelihood.

Cancer: There is a need to be cautious about your health. There can be family tension. Students need to work hard to achieve their goals. Relationship with spouse will remain cordial.

Leo: There will be progress in business matters. There are chances that you will participate in religious activities. Social prestige will increase and you will also form new relationships.

Virgo: There will be progress in financial matters. However, you may remain tense due to married life. You will take interest in social work.

Libra: The work done with intelligence will be completed. Creative efforts will bear fruit. You will get support from an influential person. You will also form new relationships.

Scorpio: There will be progress in business matters. Family prestige will increase. Do not take risks in financial matters as it may prove fatal for you. Married life will be happy.

Sagittarius: You will get support from your siblings. The responsibility of having children will be fulfilled. The ongoing efforts in the field of education competition will be fruitful.

Capricorn: The business plan will be fruitful. Family obligations will be fulfilled. Do not take risks in financial matters. You will get success in the work done with intelligence.

Aquarius: There will be an increase in prestige. People who run a business will witness growth and progress. Married life will remain happy.

Pisces: There will be progress in the field of livelihood. Your interest in social work will increase. Wealth and respect will increase. There will be progress in creative work.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen