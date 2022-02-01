New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Astrological predictions help you to know your day in a better way. So, if you are wondering how your Tuesday will be then, scroll down below and have a look at your daily horoscope.

Aries: The ongoing efforts in the field of education and competition will be fruitful. There will be an increase in prestige. There will be progress in the field of livelihood. Creative efforts will bear fruit.

Taurus: You will get support from an influential power. The responsibility of having children will be fulfilled. You will witness financial growth. You will form new relationships

Gemini: Today is a lucky day for you as you will get good news. There will be strength in mutual relations. However, you will remain tense due to family issues. Take care of your health.

Cancer: You will face some family issues. However, your married life will remain happy. There is a need to be health conscious. There will be a success in the work done with intelligence.

Leo: You will remain sad because of family tensions. However, your married life will have an abundance of happiness. You will get success in creative works. There will be progress in financial matters.

Virgo: There is a need to be health conscious, so exercise regularly. Do not take risks in financial matters as there are chances that you may face losses. You will have the support of your spouse.

Libra: You will witness growth in financial matters. You will have the support of your family. You will get success in the work done with intelligence.

Scorpio: You can get tension from a family member. Gifts or honors will increase. There will be progress in business matters. There will be progress in the work done with intelligence.

Sagittarius: You may remain tense due to unnecessary problems. Do not take risks in financial matters. Be cautious about your health. You will get success in creative work.

Capricorn: You will get cooperation from other employees In your office. You will get the support of your spouse. You will witness an increase in confidence.

Aquarius: Do not take risks in financial matters. Business reputation will increase. Creative efforts will bear fruit. The effort made will be worthwhile.

Pisces: Gifts or honors will increase. You may remain worried because of children. You will get support from your spouse’s end. There will be a success in the work done with intelligence.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen