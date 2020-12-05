Horoscope Today December 5, 2020: Every zodiac sign has a different characteristic that defines their personality. So if you want to know how your day will pass, check it out here:

New Delhi| Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Horoscope plays an important role in our lives as the placement of stars in one's zodiac sign has a lot to say. They can define how our day will pass and thus knowing things beforehand in our daily lives can help us to plan the future ahead. Knowing the position of the stars can help us prepare for the challenges ahead. Every zodiac sign has a different characteristic that defines their personality. So if you want to know how your day will pass, check it out here:

Aries:

You will get cooperation from your in-laws today. Those who are in the creative field are likely to get promoted. The placement of the stars suggests that your professional reputation will increase.

Taurus:

It is going to be a nice and lovely day for you. You will be able to get the much-needed support from your friends and family members. You will be able to fulfil your family obligations.

Gemini:

Family reputation will increase. You will be able to complete a pending task today and it will increase your influence at the office. There will be a sweetness in relationship with spouse.

Cancer:

Your life partner will provide you with the much-needed support today and this will cheer up your mood. The stars suggest that your wealth and honour will increase today.

Leo:

Be calm and don’t get into some kind of fight or quarrel with others. The stars suggest that your financial condition might improve today. You need to be very cautious while driving today.

Virgo:

The stars suggest that your wealth and honour will increase today. You will be able to complete a much-needed task and it will increase your influence in your office.

Libra:

You will get a lot of success in your professional life today. The stars suggest that your financial condition will also improve. Married life will be happy.

Scorpio:

It will be a wonderful day for you. You will get success in seeking cooperation from others. The stars suggest that your financial condition might improve today.

Sagittarius:

You will get the much-needed support from your life partner today. Your professional life will improve. However, be cautious about your health.

Capricorn:

You will get a lot of success in your professional life today. The stars suggest that your financial condition will also improve. Married life will be happy.

Aquarius:

It will be a peaceful day for you. You will get a lot of success in your professional life. Your health will also improve.

Pisces:

It is going to be a lovely day for you. You will get the much-needed support from your colleagues and seniors. Your wealth and social prestige will increase. Students will also get some success.

