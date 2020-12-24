Horoscope Today, December 24, 2020: Placements of stars in zodiac sign plays a vital role in our lives as they not just define our day but also help us know beforehand if any hurdle or obstacle is going to stop our way.

New Delhi| Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Zodiac signs have their own characteristics which not just define their personality but also help them to relate to it. Placements of stars in zodiac sign plays a vital role in our lives as they not just define our day but also help us know beforehand if any hurdle or obstacle is going to stop our way.

Aries

Today you are advised to control your straightforwardness and your loose talking might affect people around you. You might spend your hard-earned money worthless stuff. Your mind may likely to work very fast, so, have patience before making any important decision.

Taurus

Today your not going to find yourself in good shape as some old health issues may arise. Today you might take some wrong decisions due to hurry and impatience. So, you are advised to think twice before making any important decision.

Gemini

Today you are going to find yourself peaceful mentally. Your earnings may boost your financial health. You are going to enjoy romantic moments with your spouse, which may enhance harmony in personal life. Talking about students they are going to be blessed by Karma today, while singles are likely to find a suitable match.

Cancer

Today is a good day as your losses may convert into profits. You are going to have a good day at work, your seniors will appreciate your hard work. You may likely have some changes into your position, place or responsibilities, in terms of promotions.

Leo

Last week's crunch is now over, as you are blessed by moon today so you are going to have a good day. With the help of elder's blessings, you may get good results of your hard work and with the help of your subordinates, you may also complete your postponed works.

Virgo

Today you are going to feel low as you might face some health issues. You are advised to postpone making investments into the business and not to start a new venture as you are likely to face some losses in the business.

Libra

Today is a good day as you are blessed by the moon. You are going to make quick decisions on the professional front and might get new opportunities in terms of business, which will boost your confidence level.

Scorpio

Today is a good day at work as you are blessed by the moon. You might expect some promotions or transfer in terms of gains. Also, you may plan to change your current job. Your relations with your boss will enhance today. Those who are facing chronic health issues will be resolved to make your family happy.

Sagittarius

Today you are going to feel confident as you are blessed by the moon and might make important decisions. You are decisive also, so grab the opportunity without a second thought.

Capricorn

Today you are going to feel low and might not enjoy the day to fullest. Today you are going to feel arrogant, which will affect both your professional and domestic life. You may internally feel a lack of confidence, which may stop in showcasing your creativity at work.

Aquarius

Pisces

Today you may make quick decisions, which will benefit you throughout your life. With the help of colleagues, you are going to take some difficult decisions which might bring in success easily.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv