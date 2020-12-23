Horoscope Today, December 23, 2020: Every zodiac signs have their own characteristics which define their personality and helps them to relate to it. Horoscope also plays a vital role in our lives as the placements of stars in our zodiac sign has a lot to say.

New Delhi| Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Every zodiac signs have their own characteristics which define their personality and helps them to relate to it. Horoscope also plays a vital role in our lives as the placements of stars in our zodiac sign has a lot to say. They not just define our day but also helps us know beforehand if any obstacle is going to occur.

Aries

Today you might face some health issues, which will make you impatient, so, you are advised to control your temper. Today you might spend your hard-earned money on buying useless stuff which can also affect your savings.

Taurus

Today, you have a great day at work as you might meet an influential person, who might also help you in your work and might also help in increasing your network. Prepare yourself to implement new ideas into your work. Talking about personal life then you will be busy with family get-togethers and social events.

Gemini

Today, your mothers' health may be good. You are going to have a good day at work as you are going to enjoy your work to fullest and might get rewards after your hard work. Your social respect may be increased now.

Cancer

Today you may be satisfied at work. You may plan for a short work-related trip. You may also visit some religious places to maintain your inner peace. Your gurus may show you the right path, which may give you clarity in regarding your goals.



Leo

Today you are going to feel low so you are advised to keep your mind cool and think twice before any action. You are also advised to avoid going on adventure tours. Students are advised to go for in-depth study to get success.

Virgo

Today, you might plan to renovate your house and might spend some money on buying some artefacts or creative stuff, which will also improve your social status. Talking about personal life then today you are going to enjoy your romantic moments with your spouse, which will increase emotional relationships.

Libra

Today, you may feel happy, however, chronic health issues related to family members will not be cured. Today you might get back your money that was stuck for quite a while. Talking about professional life then job seekers might have a good day today as they are likely to get a job with the help of any relative or friend's reference.

Scorpio

Today is an important day in your personal life. You are going to find yourself occupied with kids and might hear some good news in terms of kids' education. You are advised to use wisdom while buying any household stuff or jewellery as you might spend a lot.



Sagittarius

Today, you are going to find yourself impatient, which will also reflect on your work. You might commit some silly mistakes today in your work which will prevent you from completing the task. In the evening, you may be focused on your work.



Capricorn

Today your destiny is likely to be with you and might feel more energetic and focused for your work. today, your hard work may pay you in terms of success. You might go for a short work-related to travel. Also, you might receive some good news may come from your sibling.

Aquarius

Today, you might increase your savings as might control your expenditure on worthless stuff. You may be more creative today and might use it in your office or at home. This creativity will enhance your social status.

Pisces

Today, messy situations are under control and you might feel peace in the mind. So, you are advised to avoid too much travelling or overworking as it may affect your health and you might also lose your composure.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv