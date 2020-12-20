Horoscope Today, December 20, 2020: Every zodiac sign has its own characteristics and traits which define their personality. So, if you want to know what your sun sign has in store for you then read on this article.

Aries

Today is a good day. In the professional front, you may get new clients, which will be helpful in the growth in terms of profits. There are chances of promotions in your current job. Whereas in personal life, you are advised to avoid hiding anything from your spouse; otherwise, it will create some differences between your relationships.

Taurus

Today is going to be a good day at work as with the help of your strong network you might implement your business plans. To gain profit you may use your wisdom. In personal life, you are going to witness harmony; there may be a good understanding between you and your spouse.

Gemini

To find peace of mind you may plan to visit some religious place today. Also, you might donate some amount to charity or spiritual places. Today, people around you may get help and support from your side, in terms of finance or moral support.

Cancer

Today you are going to feel low, so you are advised to control your short temper nature. Your focus is going to be tested many times, and you should try to avoid scattering towards your goals. Love birds are advised to avoid arguments on worthless topics today as it might create differences between your relationship.

Leo

Today you are at your best as you might feel happy and at mental peace. You are likely to have a happening day with your friends and family. Bonding with the spouse is likely to increase, which may maintain harmony. Innovations may help your business to grow.



Virgo

Today you are going to begin your day with positive thoughts. You will be in the winning positions from your opponents and hidden enemies. Your work may be praised by your seniors and might get some new responsibilities in terms of promotions.

Libra

Today you are going to have a busy day in your personal life. To gain some profit you might explore your extra sources of income. Today you are going to find yourself interested in artefacts, movies, glamour which may improve your creativity. Students may now go ahead towards their aim in terms of career.

Scorpio

Today you are going to find yourself confused as you may have many options. You might plan to visit your elders for consulting them, before making any important decision. Today you should be careful about your parents' health.

Sagittarius

Today your business plans might get successful and that too with the support of your subordinates. You may have short travels in terms of business and this will give you benefits in near future. You might get involved in social and family get-togethers, which might increase your social network.

Capricorn

Today you may make good plans to get good gain from your investments. You may likely save money by avoiding spending on unnecessary stuff and this will boost your savings.

Aquarius

Today you re going to find stuck at home solving issues related to your siblings or relatives. In the professional front, you may expect some support at work, which may run your work smoothly. Your network will help you in completing your task successfully. With the help of siblings and network, you may plan to start some new venture.

Pisces

Today you are going to feel low and this might affect your health.

You might have a bad day at the professional front. From the late evening, disappointments may convert into happiness. You are advised to avoid rash driving or adventure tours.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv