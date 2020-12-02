Horoscope Today December 2, 2020: Wondering if the stars are in your favour today? check out astrological predictions for Virgo, Leo, Libra, Gemini, Sagittarius and other zodiac sign

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Reading a forecast can make your daily plans successful. Astrology offers us interesting and accurate insights. They can also help us prepare for the day as the placement of our stars play a big role in what happens in our life and thus knowing the astrological predictions for the day becomes important. So read here to check out what’s in store for you today:

Aries: Wealth, honor, fame and fame will increase. You will get the benefit of a gift or honor. You will get support from your son. Family responsibilities will be fulfilled.

Taurus: Wealth, honor, fame and fame will increase. Married life will improve. There will be unexpected success in the field of livelihood. Engagement in creative work may increase. Your interest may increase in social work.

Gemini: Soon you will get fame and success, your ending work will be accomplished. There is a need to be health-conscious. Finance will improve. Creative work will flourish. You will get support from the family. Political ambition will be fulfilled.

Cancer: You will get support from the side of the family. Family life will be happy but do not be careless about health. The ongoing effort in the field of education competition will be fruitful. Try to speak softly with others. Finance will improve.

Leo: Your marriage life will flourish. Your luck will shine. You may get fame and success soon. There will be progress in the field of livelihood. There are possibilities of travelling, be careful while going out. Finance will improve.

Virgo: The family will support you in making new decisions. The completion of some work will increase your self-confidence. Good time for money, respect and position. Your relations with your life partner will get disturbed.

Scorpio: You will get support from your family. Avoid any kind of dispute or fight with anyone. Take care of your health. You will get success in business. There will be harmony in mutual relationships.

Sagittarius: Relationships will strengthen. Stay patient. Family life will be fruitful. Finances will improve. Efforts at work will lead to success. You may remain worried about the education of your children. Take care of your health.

Capricorn: The family will support you. You will get success and rewards. Family and social prestige will increase. You will get closer to your goals. You will get support from friends and colleagues.

Aquarius: There are possibilities of a homecoming of a new one. Your political career will shine. The completion of the much-awaited work will increase confidence. Your efforts will be considered and rewarded. You will get support from your spouse.

Pisces: Finance will improve and you will get success in business. You will get fame and respect in society. You will get support from people. Your creativity at work will flourish.

