New Delhi| Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Every zodiac sign has different characteristics that define their personality and by reading a forecast one can make their daily plans successful. Astrology offers us interesting and accurate insights. They can also help us prepare for the day as the placement of our stars play a big role in what happens in our life and thus knowing the astrological predictions for the day becomes important. Wouldn't it be helpful if you started your day by reading the horoscope? So read here to know what’s in store for you today:

Aries

Today you will feel a little low and that would affect your work too. When it comes to a relationship, your day is not in your favour. There might be some unexpected hurdles that you need to face today.

Taurus

The moon is in your favour Taurus and if you are single, there are chances of you finding the love of your life today. You will get support from the family. Political ambition will be fulfilled.

Gemini

Try to avoid overeating today as it can deteriorate your health. There are possibilities of traveling, be careful while going out. Finances will improve.

Cancer

Today you need to take care of your health. Those who are struggling in their career will get success. Do consult friends and family before taking a crucial decision.

Leo

Those who are in the field of education will develop their interest in reading more books. There will be an unexpected success in the field of livelihood. Engagement in creative work may increase.

Virgo

You are likely to get support from your children. You will try to control expenses today. If you start a new business with the blessings of your elders, it is bound to benefit. Family responsibilities will be fulfilled. Wealth, honor, name, and fame will increase

Libra

It is going to be a good day for you. You will receive some good news today. The day will be fine for your lovemate and that will cheer you up. Some of you can get lucky and get selected by campus recruiters. A family youngster is likely to make you proud.

Scorpio

The family will support you in making new decisions. The completion of some work will increase your self-confidence. Good time for money, respect, and position. Your relations with your life partner will get improved.

Sagittarius

Family life will be fruitful. Finances will improve. You may remain worried about the education of your children. Take care of your health. Efforts at work will lead to success.

Capricorn

The family will support you. You will get success and rewards. Family and social prestige will increase. You will get closer to your goals. You will get support from friends and colleagues.

Aquarius

There will be harmony in mutual relationships. You will get support from your family. Avoid any kind of dispute or fight with anyone. Take care of your health. You will get business success.

Pisces

Your efforts will be considered and rewarded. You will get support from your spouse. Your political career will shine. The completion of the much-awaited work will increase confidence. There are possibilities of a homecoming of a new one.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma