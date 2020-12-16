Reading the horoscope beforehand could help you prepare for the things that are coming ahead for you. So read here to check out what’s in store for you today:

New Delhi| Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Every zodiac sign has different characteristics that help a person to relate to their sign and the astrological prediction offers interesting and accurate insights that help a person to know what's going to happen beforehand. Reading the horoscope beforehand could help you prepare for the things that are coming ahead for you. Thus, knowing the astrological predictions for the day becomes important. So read here to check out what’s in store for you today:

Aries

Those who are in the field of business, are likely to crack a deal. Today, you need to meditate to stay calm. On the education front, the efforts will be recognised and you will get good results. The completion of a task will increase your influence.

Taurus

Today, you need to take good care of your health. There is also the possibility of you losing the money so you need to take care of it. Those who are in the field of education will succeed today in their attempts. Creative efforts will flourish.

Gemini

You are likely to get immense support from your spouse. The economic side will be strong. You are likely to go out on a small trip but be careful. The work done with wisdom skills will be accomplished.

Cancer

Family reputation will increase. The economic side will be strong. Wealth, name, and fame will increase. Governance will be the cooperation of power. The completion of a task will increase confidence.

Leo

Those who are in the creative field, your work will be much appreciated today. The efforts made in the field of education will be worthwhile. The business plan will flourish. There will be promising success in the field of education.

Virgo

Those who are in business are likely to crack the deal. You might face some problems in a relationship but communication is the key and thus it will be resolved. You will share a cordial relationship with co-workers today.

Libra

The efforts and hard work you did on the work front will be worth it. Creative efforts will flourish. Governance will be the support of power. Business reputation will increase. You are likely to get the support of your spouse.

Scorpio

Good time for money, respect, and position. Your relations with your life partner will get improved. The family will support you in making new decisions. The completion of some work will increase your self-confidence.

Sagittarius

The results of the previous work you were waiting for will turn out to be in your favor and it will increase confidence. Creative work will progress. You are likely to get the support of the father or the Dharmasguru.

Capricorn

You are likely to go out on a small trip and it will turn out to be pleasant. You will be able to complete a much-needed task and it will increase your influence in your office. Political ambition will be fulfilled.

Aquarius

The ongoing effort in the field of livelihood will flourish. Business reputation will increase. Gifts or honors will increase. You will get much-needed support from your spouse.

Pisces

Social prestige will increase. Do not take risks in economic matters. You are likely to get family support. You will get success and rewards. Family and social prestige will increase.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma