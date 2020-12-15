Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? So read here to check out what’s in store for you today:

New Delhi| Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Every zodiac sign has different characteristics that define a person's personality and that helps them to relate to their zodiac sign. Astrological prediction offers interesting and accurate insights. They can also help us prepare for the day as the placement of our stars play a big role in what happens in our life and thus knowing the astrological predictions for the day becomes important. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? So read here to check out what’s in store for you today:

Aries

The moon is not in your favor today, There is a possibility that you might face differences with your boss or your father. However, you will get support from your spouse. On the educational front, you are likely to get good results.

Taurus

You might be tensed today due to family-related problems. You need to take extra care of your health. Family is going to support you in your crucial decisions. On the professional front, work done with wisdom skills will be completed.

Gemini

You are likely to cracka business deal and you are set to embark on a new venture. Your siblings are likely to support you in your decisions. Those who are married will share a good bond with spouse today.

Cancer

Today you will share a cordial relationship with a loved one. Love cards are in your favour today and today relationships will be sweet, but marital stress will remain. The work done with wisdom skills will be accomplished.

Leo

Today you will be caught with business-related work. Family life will be pleasant. The economic side will be strong. Governance will help with power.

Virgo

Economically you will be strong today. Business reputation will increase. Governance will be the cooperation of power. Wealth, name, and fame will increase. Be mindful of your spouse's health. Creative efforts will flourish.

Libra

Your relationship with your spouse will be strengthened today. Business reputation will increase. You will share a cordial relationship with co-workers. Today you will receive praises from people in your position.

Scorpio

Today you will share a sweet relationship with the loved one. Family life will be pleasant. You will succeed in seeking cooperation from the business fellow. You are likely to go out on a trip and the travel situation will be pleasant, but be conscious and travel.

Sagittarius

On the economic front, it is going to be a good day for you. You will get support from your spouse. You will share a special bond with your colleague today. There will be promising success in the field of education

Capricorn

Professional reputation will increase, but there is a need to be mindful of health. Do not do anything that has family and business tensions.

Aquarius

You are likely to get benefits from other sources. Your past investments will now start paying in terms of profits. Your past losses will convert into profits, which will boost your financial condition. Health issues related to parents might get resolved.

Pisces

Today, you need to spend some time with your family. The work done with wisdom skills will be accomplished. You need to take extra care of your health today.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma