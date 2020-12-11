Horoscope Today, December 11, 2020: Want to know how your day will pass? Check out astrological predictions for Aries, Capricorn, Sagittarius and other zodiac signs here.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Every zodiac sign has a trait that makes them different from others and it helps a person to relate to other zodiac signs. Astrology offers us interesting and accurate insights about how our day will pass. They can also help us prepare for the day as the placement of our stars play a big role in what happens in our life and thus knowing the astrological predictions for the day becomes important. So read here to check out what’s in store for you today:

Aries

It will be a little hectic day for you. Those, who are in the creative field, your work is going to get the recognition. You will get immense support from friends and family. On the educational front, you are likely to succeed and your luck will shine.

Taurus

Today you are likely to complete a task on time and it is going to boost your confidence. You will get full support from your family. The cards are in your favour in terms of financial matters. You are likely to share a cordial relationship with your spouse today.

Gemini

Ongoing efforts in the field of livelihood will be successful. Help will be given from ruling administration. The work done with wisdom skills will be accomplished.

Cancer

With the help of a friend, difficult works can be completed. Do not sign any documents without having proper read. On the financial front, the day is going to be good for you. You are likely to go out on a date with someone special.

Leo

There will be progress in the field of livelihood. Those who are in the creative field will succeed. There will be a stake in Manglik or cultural festival.

Virgo

Today you are going to spent money more than usual and that to on some creative stuff for home or office to maintain your social status. Talking about the love life then all the singles out there you might fall for someone at work.

Libra

Those who are in the business field, your wor will flourish today. Those who are in the creative field your work will progress. Relationships will be strengthened. Governance will be the support of power. Will succeed in economic matters.

Scorpio

There will be progress in the field of livelihood. Your honour and social prestige will increase today. Your financial condition will also improve. The completion of a task will increase confidence.

Sagittarius

Today, you need to take care of your health. You will get the support from your family and friends. Stress can be caused by a neighbour or a relative.

Capricorn

There is a possibility of a job transfer. Your financial condition will improve. Do not argue with your seniors today. Home useful items will increase.

Aquarius

You will get the much-needed support from your spouse. You are also likely to get success in economic matters. Mutual relations will be cordial.

Pisces

Efforts will have to be accelerated to improve the professional life. Do not invest in shares etc. today. You will get the support from your family and friends.

Posted By: deeksha sharma