New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: If you are wondering what the day holds for you then scroll down and have a look at your daily horoscope. Astrological predictions will help you to plan your day accordingly.

Aries (21 March to 19 April):

Today will be an enthusiastic day for you. Your earning are likely to increase. There will be a good environment at home. However, your hectic schedule will keep you under pressure. Following a disciplined life will be beneficial.

Taurus (April 21-May 20)

The day holds many positive surprises for you. Earning opportunities will open up for you, however, results may not be as expected. At home, a peaceful environment will prevail. Your health will also be in good spirit. Keeping a check on your diet will be helpful.

Gemini (May 21-Jun 21)

You are likely to achieve your goals today with your curious and inquisitive attitude. You are also likely to benefit handsomely from the business. For some of you switching jobs can bring satisfaction and happiness. Look after your fitness to stay healthy.

Cancer (Jun 22-July 22)

Today will be a bright day for you. You will get monetary gains. However, you may face arguments and disagreements on trivial issues. Sort them with a calm mind. On the professional front, you will get recognition. Be cautious about your health.

Leo (July 23-August 23)

Your day will be filled with a lot of positive energy. Your investment will bring you gains. Some of you may get recognition at work. Changing lifestyle and eating habits will give you better health.

Virgo (August 24-September 23)

With sincerity and dedication, you will achieve success today. However, you may see ups and downs on the financial front. Spending time with family will give you satisfaction. Some responsibilities will be added to your shoulders. Exercise will keep you in good health.

Libra (September 24-October 23)

You will have a positive day ahead. You may be able to clear off old debts. Stay away from conflicts. On the work front, some benefits are on your way. Keep check on your health.

Scorpio (October 24-November 22)

It will be an emotional day for you. Your finances will remain above average. You will give a good performance at work, winning seniors' trust. Focus on your health.

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21)

You may be able to start your own venture. Your nature of picking fights can strain your relationships. Proper sleep and diet will keep you healthy. Take an aromatherapy session to work on stress.

Capricorn (December 22-January 21)

Your hidden talent will come out today. You are likely to inherit ancestral property. However, the day will be hectic for you. Focus on your health to stay fit.

Aquarius (January 22-February 19)

Today is a good time for self-improvement. Your financial situation will improve. Social recognition or award, a monetary benefit, or promotion is on your way. Keep the focus on health.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha