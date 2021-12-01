New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: If you are wondering what the day holds for you then scroll down and have a look at your daily horoscope. Astrological predictions will help you to plan your day accordingly.

Aries - Today is the best day of the week for you as you will get success in every field. You will also remain energetic throughout the day. However, you need to be careful while eating junk food as it may affect your health. People who own a business will go on a long trip and spend quality time with family.

Taurus - Today, there are chances that you will get money from various sources. You will get the support of your elder siblings. Relationship with spouse will remain cordial. Avoid unnecessary arguments with others.

Gemini- Today, you will get respect and cooperation from people in your office. People who own their business will plan to expand their business and will also get profit. Students will not be able to focus on their studies. There will be a cordial relationship with your spouse. There are chances that you will get income from various sources.

Cancer - Today is a good day for you as you will get success in every work. If you are a student, then you will study with concentration and will also work hard. Your relationship with your spouse will be sweet. Overall, success will be achieved in all fields. You will have good health, and you will be happy.

Leo - You will be able to get the money that has been stuck for a long time. You will achieve desirable results in every field. Be careful while driving as the fear of accident remains. Do not take any decision in the heat of the moment, as it may prove fatal for you.

Virgo - People who are unmarried will receive marriage proposals. Take proper care of your health and exercise regularly. Work done with creativity will bring desired results. Overall today is the best day of the week for you.

Libra - Today, there is a possibility that you will get good news from your surroundings. People who run their business will get a new business partner. Relationship with spouse will be good. There is a need to exercise regularly and maintain a healthy lifestyle.

Scorpio - Today, you will make new relationships with people. You will work with utmost sincerity and intelligence. Today is an auspicious day for you to do investment, as investment did today will bring good results in the future. Students will focus on their studies. If you are a businessman, then you will invest in new business. People who are working professionals will make progress in their jobs.

Sagittarius - Today, there will be an abundance of happiness at your home. You can get money from secret sources. Today is the best day for you to invest in properties. You will get the support of your life partner in all fields.

Capricorn - Today is the day for you to work hard in order to achieve your goals. Work done with efforts will bring fruitful results. You will have cordial relations with your younger siblings, and they will support you in every field.

Aquarius - Today is a good day for you to invest in a property. There are chances that you will entertain guests at your house. Take care of your health and avoid eating junk food.

Pisces - Today, you will do every with perfection and will get appreciated for that. If you own a business, then you will get profit from various sources. If you are unmarried, then you are likely to get marriage proposals from your relatives or neighbours. Your

relations with your life partner will be cordial.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen