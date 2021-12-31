New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: If you are wondering how your day will be then scroll down below and have a look at your daily horoscope. It will help you in planning out your day accordingly.

Aries: Personal happiness will increase. Relationships will become stronger. You will have the support of your loved ones. You will witness an increase in confidence.

Taurus: There will be an increase in gifts, respect, materialistic things. Work done with efforts will bring desired results. There will be progress in the field of livelihood.

Gemini: You will witness a financial increase. With hard work, you will defeat the opponent. You will have cooperation from an influential power. Business reputation will increase. There will be a success in the work done with intelligence.

Cancer: The work done with efforts will bring desired results. Respect and honors will increase. Relationships with others are cordial. You will succeed in every field.

Leo: You will get support from an influential power. You will meet your loved ones. The responsibility of the child will be fulfilled. Expected success will come with hard work.

Virgo: You will witness growth in financial matters. There will be support from the father or the head of the household. Drive carefully as there is a risk of an accident.

Libra: You will witness an improvement in financial matters. Business reputation will increase. There will be an increase in fame and fortune. You will form a new relationship.

Scorpio: There will be an increase in materialistic things. Gifts or respect will increase. Family life will be happy. There will be progress in business matters. You will get success in creative work.

Sagittarius: You will get support from people who are in the ruling party. There will be progress in the field of livelihood. Business reputation will increase. Wealth, fame, and fame will increase. Married life will be happy.

Capricorn: You will witness financial growth. You will complete the task which is pending for a long time. You may receive unpleasant news. Be patient and work accordingly.

Aquarius: Political ambition will be fulfilled. The responsibility of the child will be fulfilled. Business reputation will increase. Gifts or honors will increase.

Pisces: Family happiness will increase. You will witness financial growth. There will be progress in the field of livelihood. Wealth, fame, and fame will increase. You will form new relationships.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen