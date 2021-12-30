New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: If you are wondering how your day will be then scroll down below and have a look at your daily horoscope. It will help you in planning out your day accordingly.

Aries: Today, businessmen will witness profit in their business. There will be progress in the field of livelihood. Gifts or honors will increase. You will get success in creative work.

Taurus: You will have support from an influential power. Family life will remain happy. You will witness financial growth. Take care of your health.

Gemini: Married life will be happy. You will have fun throughout the day. Work done with efforts will bring desired results. Drive carefully as there is a risk of an accident.

Cancer: There will be progress in the field of livelihood. You will get support and cooperation from an influential power. Relationships will get stronger. There will be an increase in household items.

Leo: Work done with intelligence will bring desired results. Gifts or honors will increase. There will be progress in the field of livelihood. You will form new relationships.

Virgo: You will take interest in social work. There will be progress in financial matters. However, health may remain low due to tension. You will wittiness an increase in materialistic things.

Libra: There will be progress in the field of livelihood. You will have cooperation from an influential power. Family life will be happy. Relationships will get closer. Progress will be made in the field of education competition.

Scorpio: You will have a sweet relationship with your friends. However, avoid getting into unnecessary arguments. The effort made will be worthwhile.

Sagittarius: Gifts or honors will increase. Your relationship with others will get stronger. You will witness financial growth. There will be expected progress in creative work.

Capricorn: Be health conscious. Do not take any decision in the heat of the moment as it may prove fatal for you. You will have support from your spouse. You will witness progress in financial matters.

Aquarius: Your relations with others will remain sweet. Family obligations will be fulfilled. Gifts or honors will increase. There are chances that you will travel within the country to spend quality time with friends and family.

Pisces: You will get the support of the head of the family in every matter. There will be progress in the field of livelihood. Social prestige will increase. Work done with creativity will bring desired results.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen