New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Astrological predictions help you to plan your day in a better way. So, if you are wondering how your day will be then scroll down below and have a look at your daily horoscope. It will help you in planning out your day accordingly.

Aries: Change of Venus will create an effect on your married life. You will spend unnecessary money. Work done with efforts will bring desired results.

Taurus: The conjunction of Venus, Sun with Rahu is making Shanashtak Yoga. You will have various thoughts in your mind, which will create confusion. You will have the support of your spouse.

Gemini: Change of Venus will be good for the children. If you are a student, then your efforts done for the competitive exam will bring desired results. Family obligations will be fulfilled. Married life will be happy.

Cancer: The change of Venus will disturb personal happiness, and it will create unnecessary confusion. You will have support from an influential power. Business people will witness growth. You will also witness financial growth.

Leo: Transit of Venus can create misunderstanding in relationships. Do not do any work which will affect your reputation. People who run a business will witness profit and growth. Work with patience.

Virgo: The conjunction of Sun and Venus can affect health. You will have unnecessary thoughts in your mind. You will also form new relations with others.

Libra: People who own a business will witness profit. The transit of Venus will strengthen your friendship with people. Be careful while driving. Expected progress will be made in the field of livelihood.

Scorpio: You may experience health issues like blood pressure. Drive carefully as there is a fear of accident. You will have the support of your life partner.

Sagittarius: You will witness an increase in your confidence. Work which is pending for a long time will be completed. You will witness financial growth. Expected progress will be made in the field of livelihood.

Capricorn: Today, there are chances that you will go shopping and buy houseold items. Do not take any decision in the heat of the moment, as it will prove fatal for you.

Aquarius: The combination of Sun and Venus will bring personal happiness. You will witness an increase in materialistic things. Gifts or honors will increase. Work done with creativity will bring desired results.

Pisces: You will witness an increase in financial matters. There will be an increase in household items. You will take interest in social work. Family life will be happy.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen