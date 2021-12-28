New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: In astrology, the movement of planets plays a major role in defining your day. Predictions help in knowing about the obstacles you are likley to face. So if you are wondering, how your Tuesday will be then, scroll down below and have a look at your daily horoscope. Also, it will help you in planning out your day accordingly.

Today's Panchang

Today's Planetary Position: December 28, 2021, Tuesday Horoscope of Paush month Krishna Paksha Navami.

Today's Rahukaal: 03:00 PM to 04:30 PM.

Aries: Mercury's transition will be pleasant for you. The effort made will be worthwhile. There will be full support from higher officials or the head of the household. Married life will be happy.

Taurus: The economic side will be strong. There will be progress in creative works. Be cautious about your health. Avoid quarrels. Confidence will increase by the completion of any task.

Gemini: Unwanted travel may be required. There will be a disturbance in personal happiness. Gifts or honours will increase. Professional efforts will bear fruit. There will be progress in financial matters.

Cancer: Be health conscious. Weather will affect the disease. Progress will be made in creative works, but there may be tension from spouses or in-laws. Be patient.

Leo: Royal expenses will have to be avoided. There is a possibility of a loss of money. Do not do anything which will affect your health. The spouse's support will be there. Family support will be available.

Virgo: The financial side will be strong. The work done with intelligence will be completed. There will be cooperation of government power. Family obligations will be fulfilled. There will be sweetness in relations.

Libra: There will be progress in the field of livelihood. You may get help or support from your sibling. Relationships will get stronger. On the work front, business reputation will increase and you may feel confident. Salaried folks will be able to complete their tasks on time.

Scorpio: Financial matters will improve. Gifts or honours will increase. You may receive help from the ruling administration. On the work front, with the help of your wisdom, you will be able to crack a difficult deal. This will impress your seniors and you may expect a reward.

Sagittarius: There will be closeness in relationships. Familial life will be happy and you may get success in matters of movable or immovable property. There will be progress in creative work. New relationships will be formed.

Capricorn: Health will improve. The economic side will be strong. On the personal front, there will be an increase in household items and mutual relationships will sweeten. The effort made will be worthwhile.

Aquarius: Family life will be happy, but maybe worried due to children or education. Do not take risks in financial matters. There will be full support of government power.

Pisces: Business reputation will increase. The responsibility of the child will be fulfilled. There will be a lot of progress in the field of livelihood. There will be cooperation of government power. The effort made will be fruitful.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv