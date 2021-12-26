New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: If you are wondering how your day will be then scroll down below and have a look at your daily horoscope. It will help you in planning out your day accordingly.

Aries: You will get the support of your life partner in every matter. However, there is a need to be health concision. Avoid unnecessary arguments as you will end up in trouble. Work done with creativity will bring desired results.

Taurus: Do not take decisions in the heat of the moment as it may prove fatal for you. Work with patience. Take care of your health and avoid eating junk food.

Gemini: You will remain worried due to your family’s problem. There is a need to be health conscious. Don't take risks in financial matters as it may prove fatal for you. You will get success in creative work.

Cancer: You will witness an increase in your financial side. You will have cooperation from an influential power. Family life will be happy. There will be progress in the field of livelihood. Family prestige will increase.

Leo: Married life will be happy. You will get success in business matters. You will achieve success in the work done with intelligence. Drive carefully, as there is a risk of an accident.

Virgo: Do not take risks in financial matters. Avoid unnecessary arguments as they may cause you trouble and stress. You will witness an increase in your confidence.

Libra: Family obligations will be fulfilled, however, your mind will remain disturbed. You will get the support of brothers and sisters. There will be a success in the field of education competition. The economic side will be strong.

Scorpio: There will be progress in the field of livelihood. You will witness an increase in your confidence. You will get the support of influential power.

Sagittarius: Be careful while driving as there is a possibility of an accident. Be patient. There will be good news in business matters. Work done with efforts will bring you desired results.

Capricorn: You will get success in creative works. Family obligations will be fulfilled. You will get cooperation from an influential power. You will witness an increase in your confidence.

Aquarius: You will witness growth in financial matters. There is a need to be health conscious. There will be progress in the field of livelihood. You will have support from your life partner.

Pisces: Your influence and dominance will increase due to the completion of work. Relationships will get stronger. Family prestige will increase. Expected progress will be made in the field of livelihood.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen