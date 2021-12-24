New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Astrological predictions help us to know about obstacles or success one is likely to experience. So if you are wondering how your day will be then, scroll down below and have a look at your daily horoscope. It will help you in planning out your day accordingly.

Aries: You will witness success in family and business matters. Work done with intelligence will bring desired results. There will be progress in the field of livelihood. Your married life will be happy.

Taurus: You will have support from an influential power. Your relationship with your spouse will remain cordial. Take care of your health and avoid eating junk food.

Gemini: Your married life will be happy. Be cautious about your health and exercises regularly. Do not take risks in financial matters as it may prove fatal for you. Work done with creativity will bring desired results.

Cancer: You will get the support and companionship of your life partner. The responsibility of the child will be fulfilled. The work done with intelligence will be completed. There will be progress in the field of livelihood.

Leo: If you own a business, then there are chances that you will witness growth. Political ambitions will be fulfilled. You will have support from an influential power.

Virgo: Today, you may feel sad because disappointment results in every field. Be careful about money matters as you may face losses. You will get success in work done with intelligence.

Libra: Family obligations will be fulfilled. You will witness financial growth. You will get cooperation from an influential power. Work done with creativity will bring desired results.

Scorpio: Today, you will get the support of your father. You will take interest in social work. Family life will be happy. You will witness an increase in confidence.

Sagittarius: Work done with creativity will bring desired results. You may face unnecessary troubles. However, the work which is stuck for a long time will be completed. Drive carefully as there is a risk of an accident.

Capricorn: Be aware of eye or stomach disorders. The responsibility of the child will be fulfilled. There will be differences between you and your spouse because of ideological differences.

Aquarius: Business reputation will increase. Wealth, honor, and fame will increase. Family life will be happy. The economic side will be strong. You will get success in creative work.

Pisces: Today, you will have cooperation from your father in every matter. You will be busy with business work. There will be progress in the field of livelihood. You will form new relationships.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen