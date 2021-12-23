New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: If you are wondering how your day will be then scroll down below and have a look at your daily horoscope. It will help you in planning out your day accordingly.

Aries: The responsibility of children will be fulfilled. If you are a student and preparing for the competitive exam, then you will get success. However, you have to work hard for it. You will get help from unexpected people.

Taurus: Work done with creativity will give you desired results. Today you will purchase house-old items. You will get the support and companionship of your life partner.

Gemini: You will witness financial growth. Work done with creativity will give you desired results. Relationships will get stronger.

Cancer: Family life will be happy. There will be progress in financial matters. The responsibility of the child will be fulfilled. Take care of your health and avoid eating junk food.

Leo: You will witness an increase in your confidence. Work that has been stuck for a while will be completed. You will take interest in social work. Family obligations will be fulfilled.

Virgo: Be health conscious. You may feel sad due to the obstacles. Control your emotions and do not take any decision in the heat of the moment.

Libra: If you are a student, then you will focus on your studies. Relationships will get stronger. You will take interest in social work. You will witness financial growth. You will form new relationships with others.

Scorpio: Be health conscious. There will be unnecessary trouble. Do not take risks in financial matters. There will be support from the father or the head of the household. Creative efforts will bear fruit.

Sagittarius: Family life will be happy. There will be growth in financial matters. New relationships will be formed. There will be progress in business matters.

Capricorn: Relationships will get stronger for others. However, you may face tension in your married life. There will be progress in financial matters. Work done with intelligence will bring desired results.

Aquarius: Married life will be happy. Business reputation will increase. The economic side will be strong. There will be progress in creative work. New relationships will be formed.

Pisces: Today, you will get the support of your father in every matter. Take care of your health. You will get the support and companionship of your life partner.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen