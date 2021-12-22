New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: If you are wondering how your day will be then scroll down below and have a look at your daily horoscope. It will help you in planning out your day accordingly.

Aries: Today, you will witness financial growth. People who own their business will witness profit in it. You will have support from an influential person. There will be sweetness in relationships. Work done with creativity will bring desired results.

Taurus: Gifts or honors will increase. Work done with efforts will bring desired results. There will be sweetness in relationships. Students will witness progress in their studies.

Gemini: You will get the support of your life partner. The responsibility of the child will be fulfilled. You will get success in creative work. Drive carefully as there is a risk of an accident.

Cancer: Control your emotions. Be aware of health, so exercise regularly and avoid eating junk food. You will have the support of your spouse. There will be sweetness in relationships. Expected progress will be made in the field of livelihood.

Leo: You may find yourself in an unnecessary stress situation. There is a need to be health conscious, so exercise regularly. You will witness growth in financial matters.

Virgo: If you are a student and preparing for competitive exams, then you will get success. However, you have to do hard work for that. Family obligations will be fulfilled. You will have cooperation from others.

Libra: You will get support from an influential power. Relationships will get closer. If you run a business, then you will witness profit in it, and your new business plans will also be successful.

Scorpio: Today, there are chances that you will hear some good news. Your father will encourage you in all matters, and he will also support you. The financial condition will improve. New relationships will be formed.

Sagittarius: There will be progress in the field of livelihood. Be cautious about your health. You will witness progress in financial matters. New relationships will be formed. Work done with efforts will bring desired results.

Capricorn: There is a need to be health conscious. Married life will be happy. Family obligations will be fulfilled. Relationships will get stronger. There will be progress in the work done with intelligence.

Aquarius: You may experience financial stress. You may feel confused due to some matters. You have to work hard in order to achieve success. You will get support from your father or religious teacher.

Pisces: If you run your business, then your business plans will be fruitful. You will have support from an influential power. Family obligations will be fulfilled. There will be a cordial relationship with the spouse.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen