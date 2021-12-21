New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Astrological predictions help us to know about obstacles or success one is likely to experience. So if you are wondering how your Tuesday will be then, scroll down below and have a look at your daily horoscope. It will help you in planning out your day accordingly.

Today's Panchang

Today's Planetary Position: December 21, 2021

Horoscope of the day, Tuesday Paush month Krishna Paksha Dwitiya.

Today's Rahu Kaal: 03:00 PM to 04:30 PM.

Aries: Tension can come from the family woman, while the support of the father or concerned officer will be available. Expected success will come in the field of education. On the personal front, new relationships will be formed.

Taurus: On the work front, efforts made will be fruitful. Business reputation will increase. On the personal front, there will be progress in the field of livelihood. Students might achieve good results in the field of education competition.

Gemini: The financial side will be strong. On the work front, you are advised to control your anger. On the personal front, there can be tension in relationships. Children or education will be a cause of stress. Be patient. Put your mind to creative work.

Cancer: Health will improve. You are advised to control your emotions when taking an important decision regarding family or career. Loved ones can get hurt. Do not take risks in financial matters. You will get the support and companionship of your life partner.

Leo: You will get the support of a particular person. Be aware of weather diseases. There may be ideological differences between brother and sister. There will be progress in the work done with intelligence.

Virgo: Efforts done in the field of education competition will be worthwhile. Your financial standing will improve. Family prestige will increase. Expected success will come in creative work.

Libra: On the personal front, there will be closeness in relationships. Family prestige will increase and there will be progress in the field of livelihood. On the work front, creative efforts will bear fruit.

Scorpio: Governance will be the support of power. Completion of any work will increase your influence. Luckily you will get good news. There will be progress in the field of livelihood.

Sagittarius: Completion of much-awaited work will increase self-confidence and also social prestige. You will also remain worried due to children or education. The effort made will be fruitful.

Capricorn: Married life will be blissful. On the professional front, business reputation will increase. On the personal front, there will be progress in the field of livelihood. Gifts or honours will increase. The effort made will be fruitful.

Aquarius: Family obligations will be fulfilled. There will be progress in the field of livelihood. Gifts or honours will increase. However, on the professional front, people handling business will be busy throughout the day. There will be an increase in household items.

Pisces: Your influence and dominance will increase due to the completion of any work. There will be progress in creative work. Travel is also possible. There will be progress in the work done with intelligence.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv