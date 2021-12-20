New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: If you are wondering how your day will be then scroll down below and have a look at your daily horoscope. It will help you in planning out your day accordingly.

Today's Panchang

Today's Planetary Position: 20 December 2021 Horoscope for Monday Paush month Krishna Paksha Pratipada.

Today's Rahukaal: 07:30 AM to 09:00 AM.

Today's direction: East.

Aries: You will get the support of brother and sister. The responsibility of the child will be fulfilled. There is a need to be health-conscious. There will be progress in the work done with intelligence.

Taurus: Busyness in some work will increase. Religious tendencies will increase, and the economic side will be strong. There will be an increase in household items. The effort made will be worthwhile.

Gemini: Married life will be happy but if you have a kid then you will be worried due to children's education. Do not be indifferent to health. Confidence will increase with the completion of any task.

Cancer: Married life will be happy. Family prestige will increase, relations will be sweet. Be aware of eye or stomach disorders. Religious travel is also possible. Creative efforts will bear fruit.

Leo: You will get the support of your life partner. There will be progress in creative works. Business reputation will increase. You will get success in creative work.

Virgo: Governance will be the support of power. Will be successful in taking work from others. There may be some family, some business trouble. If you work with your intellect, you will get success.

Libra: Do not take risks in financial matters. There will be progress in the field of livelihood. The responsibility of the child will be fulfilled. There will be progress in the education sector. There will be success in creative endeavours.

Scorpio: Be aware of fire or vehicle accidents. Friendship relations will sweeten. There will be a success in getting political cooperation. There will be progress in the work done with intelligence.

Sagittarius: The business plan will be fruitful. Confidence will increase with the completion of the much-awaited work. Social prestige will increase. The effort made will be worthwhile.

Capricorn: Health will improve. The spouse will get support. Relationships will get stronger. The condition of travel will be pleasant and useful. Family obligations will be fulfilled.

Aquarius: Personal relations will be strong. Family obligations will be fulfilled. Students can expect success will come in the field of education competition. There will be progress in the work done with intelligence.

Pisces: The work done with intelligence will be completed. Will take interest in social work. Family life will be happy. Confidence will increase with the completion of any task.

