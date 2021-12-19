New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: If you are wondering how your day will be then scroll down below and have a look at your daily horoscope. It will help you in planning out your day accordingly.

Aries: Today, you will get success in every field. You will get cooperation from your boss in the office. People who run a business will witness profit. Work done with creativity will bring desired results.

Taurus: Today, you will witness financial gains. If you are looking for a job, then you will soon hear a piece of good news in that regard. The responsibility of the child will be fulfilled.

Gemini: Work done with creativity will bring desired results. Do not take decisions in the heat of the moment as it may prove fatal for you. Relationship with the spouse will remain cordial.

Cancer: There is a need to be health conscious, therefore, avoid eating junk food and exercise regularly. If you are a student, then you have to work hard in order to achieve success. You will witness financial growth.

Leo: The responsibility of children will be fulfilled. Work done with effort will give you desired results. If you are a working professional, then you will achieve success.

Virgo: You will get support from an influential power. Gifts or honors will increase. You will have a cordial relationship with your spouse. There will be an abundance of happiness.

Libra: If you are a business owner, then you will make new business plans to grow your business. Today, there are chances that you will hear some good news, which will make your day. You will take part in religious activities.

Scorpio: Family obligations will be fulfilled. You will get success in every field. Keep control over your anger. Drive carefully as there is a risk of an accident.

Sagittarius: Family life will be happy. The economic side will be strong. You will get your spouse's support and companionship. Overall, today is a good day for you.

Capricorn: You will complete every work on time. You will get the support of influential power. There will be progress in the field of livelihood. Work done with creativity will bring desired results.

Aquarius: You will witness financial growth. The responsibility of the child will be fulfilled. Work done with creativity will bring desired results.

Pisces: Today, you will get success in the work which you have been trying to do for a long time. There is a need to be health conscious, so avoid eating junk food. You will have a cordial relationship with your spouse.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen