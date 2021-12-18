New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: In astrology, auspicious and inauspicious clocks are happened by the movement of planets, which affect our life. So if you are wondering how your first day of the weekend, Saturday, will be then, scroll down below and have a look at your daily horoscope.

Today's Panchang

Today's Rahu Kaal: 09:00 AM to 10:30 AM.

Today's direction: East.

Today's Bhadra: 07:25 am to 08:46 pm.

Aries

The effort made will be worthwhile. Professional efforts will bear fruit. You will receive help from the ruling administration. Creative work will be fruitful. Family obligations will be fulfilled.

Taurus

Gifts or honours will increase. There will be progress in the field of livelihood. Relationships will get stronger. The spouse's support and companionship will be available. Creative efforts will bear fruit.

Gemini

Family prestige will increase. The ongoing trouble will go away. Do not take risks in financial matters. Be cautious about your health. Be patient. The effort made will be worthwhile.

Cancer

Be aware of weather diseases. Will be busy in business matters. There will be cooperation of government power. The movable or immovable property will increase. On the love front, there will be sweetness in relations.

Leo

Gifts or honours will increase. Political ambitions will be fulfilled. On the health front, you may be a victim of stress due to a disease or work pressure. The effort made will be fruitful.

Virgo

Financial matters will improve. The ongoing efforts in the field of education competition will be fruitful. Gifts or honours will increase. You will get success in creative work.

Libra

There will be progress in financial matters. On the personal front, familial life will be happening. Relationships will get stronger. There will be progress in the field of livelihood. The effort made will be fruitful.

Scorpio

Today, you are likely to travel for work. There will be progress in creative work. There will be cooperation of government power. On the work front, you may feel confident after completing an important task.

Sagittarius

Gifts or honours will increase. On the personal front, you will receive your spouse's support. Family prestige will increase. On the work front, creative efforts will bear fruit. The effort made will be fruitful.

Capricorn

The situation of travelling the country will be pleasant, but there will be ideological differences with your spouse. Be health conscious. There will be a success in the work done with intelligence.

Aquarius

The labour done in the field of education competition will be worthwhile. Today, you may find yourself inclined towards spirituality. There will be progress in social work. Creative efforts will bear fruit. New relationships will be formed.

Pisces

Family obligations will be fulfilled. Will be successful in taking cooperation from others. Completion of any work will increase your influence. There will be expected progress in creative work.

