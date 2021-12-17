New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: If you are wondering how your day will be then scroll down below and have a look at your daily horoscope. It will help you in planning out your day accordingly.

Today's Panchang

Today's Planetary Position: December 17, 2021, Friday Horoscope of Margashirsha month Shukla Paksha Chaturdashi.

Today's Rahu Kaal: 10:30 AM to 12:00 AM.

Today's Direction: West

Aries

Family prestige will increase. There will be participation in religious or cultural festivals, but be careful while driving. The effort made will be worthwhile. New relationships will form.

Taurus

Confidence will increase due to the completion of the much-awaited work. Health will improve, and familial life will be happy. There will be progress in economic matters.

Gemini

There is a need to be health-conscious. There may be an unnecessary expenditure. Be careful in the transaction of money. You will get success in creative work.

Cancer

Today, you will get success in the field of education. Professional efforts will bear fruitful results. You will get success in creative work. You will get the support and companionship of your spouse.

Leo

On the personal front, familial life will be happening. There will be a success in taking cooperation from the government. Your opponent will be defeated. Do not take risks in financial matters. Have to work with patience.

Virgo

There will be progress in the field of livelihood. Gifts or honours will increase. You will receive help from the ruling administration. On the personal front, you will spend quality time with your family.

Libra

There may be ideological differences between the head of the household and the concerned official. Keep restraint on your speech. Be careful while driving also. You will get success in creative work.

Scorpio

There is a possibility of something valuable being lost or stolen. Be health conscious. There will be unnecessary confusion. There will be a success in the work done with intelligence.

Sagittarius

On the health front, be aware of weather diseases. There may be family or health-related stress. On the personal front, there will be cooperation of brother or sister. On the professional front, there will be progress in financial matters.

Capricorn

On the work front, business reputation will increase. Expected success will come in the field of education competition. There will be progress in the field of livelihood. New relationships will form.

Aquarius

Relationships will get stronger. Professional efforts will bear fruit. Do not take risks in financial matters. On the work front, with the help of your creativity, you may achieve success.

Pisces

The effort made will be worthwhile. You may receive support from colleagues, concerned officers or the head of the household. Business efforts will gain momentum.

