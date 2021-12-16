New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Astrological predictions will help you plan your day in a better way. So scroll down and have a look at your daily horoscope. It will help you in planning your day accordingly.

Aries: Today, you will witness financial gains. You will get the support of your father in every matter. You will make new relationships with others. Relationship with spouse will remain cordial.

Taurus: Today, you will get success in every field. Family life will be happy. If you are a working professional, then you will get desired growth. Work done with efforts will bring desired results.

Gemini: There will be progress in the field of livelihood. However, you need to keep an eye on your expenses. Work done with intelligence will give you desired results.

Cancer: You will witness financial growth. You will have support from an influential power. There will be progress in the field of livelihood. Family prestige will increase. The relationship with the spouse will be cordial.

Leo: You will get support from your colleagues. If you are a working professional, then your day will remain normal. Today is an auspicious day for you to invest in properties.

Virgo: Family obligations will be fulfilled. Gifts or honors will increase. Relationship with spouse will improve. You will witness financial growth.

Libra: There is a need to be health conscious, therefore avoid eating junk food, and exercise regularly. Work done with effort and hard work will give fruitful results.

Scorpio: You will have the support of influential power. Gifts or honors will increase. There will be progress in the field of livelihood. Married life will be happy.

Sagittarius: Today, you may not feel good due to your health. Avoid unnecessary arguments with others. There is also a possibility that you will complete pending work. New relationships will be formed.

Capricorn: There is a need for being health conscious. The responsibility of the child will be fulfilled. If you own a business, then there are chances that you will find a new business partner.

Aquarius: Today, you will be busy with housework. You will get support from an influential power. There will be progress in the field of livelihood.

Pisces: Today, you will form new relationships with others. You will also have support from an influential power. Relationships with friends and family will improve.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen