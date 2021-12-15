New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: If you are wondering how your Wednesday will be then, scroll down below and have a look at your daily horoscope. It will help you in planning your day accordingly.

Aries - Today is the best day for you to invest as an investment did today will prove beneficial for you. There are possibilities that you may welcome guests at your place. Take care of your health and avoid eating junk food.

Taurus - Today is your best day of the week as you will get success in every field. People who run a business will witness profit. Overall, the day will be pleasant for you. However, do not take important decisions in the heat of the moment as it may prove fatal for you.

Gemini- Today, you will participate in some religious activities. Relationship with spouse will remain cordial. Today is the best day for people to invest in the business.

Cancer - Today, you may feel a little sad because of the obstacles in daily life. Be careful while driving as there is a fear of accidents. Arguments may arise due to ideological differences with the spouse. Avoid unnecessary arguments with others.

Leo - If you are unmarried, then you will receive marriage proposals. The business class will get a new partner or business proposal. Auspicious results will be obtained in the court case. Relationship with spouse will be good. You will receive money from various sources.

Virgo- Today, you may feel low due to a hectic schedule. Be aware of enemies, and do not share your strategies with others. Do not borrow money from people as it will become hard for you to return.

Libra - If you are a student, then you will focus on your studies and work hard. Business people can take important decisions for their business. If you are a working professional, then your day will be normal. Your health will be good, and you will feel energetic.

Scorpio- Today, you will have the support of your mother. Today is an auspicious day for you to invest in properties. There will be cordial relations with the life partner. There are also possibilities that you will attend family functions.

Sagittarius - Today, you have to do hard work in order to achieve success. Relations with neighbors will improve. Drive carefully as there is a fear of accident. Take special care of your health and avoid eating junk food.

Capricorn - Today, you have to struggle hard, due to which you may remain tense and tired. You will have the support of your siblings. You will receive money through various sources. Relations with life partner will remain cordial.

Aquarius - Today, there are chances that you will attend family functions. You will be satisfied with your financial side, and you will receive money from various sources. You will get the support of your spouse in family work.

Pisces - Today, you may feel sad due to the disappointing results in every field. There are chances that you will go on a trip and spend quality time with your family. You will have the support of your life partner in every matter.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen