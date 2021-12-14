New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Start your day by checking the daily horoscope for your zodiac sign. The day may hold various good news for you. Scroll down to have a look at the astrological predictions for you. It will help you in planning your day accordingly.

Aries - You will get support from family. It's a good time to buy property. However, your expenses will increase. On the love front, you will have cordial relations with your partner. Overall, you will have a good socializing day.

Taurus - You may have to work hard today. Relations with neighbours will improve. Drive carefully, there is a fear of accident. Focus on your health. You may have a surprise meeting with an old friend today.

Gemini- It could be a tiresome day for you. Support from your younger siblings will keep you in good spirits. Be patient and keep working towards your goal. Money will come only through hard work.

Cancer- There will be a festive atmosphere in your family today. Your finances will remain strong. Family members will be happy with you. However, you may face some problems in your right eye.

Leo - It could be a difficult day. You may get disappointing results in every field. Be patient and stay careful while traveling.

Virgo - Today is a good day to invest. It will prove to be beneficial. You may receive a guest at your home today. Focus on your health.

Libra - Today is the best day of the week for you. There are definite possibilities of many profits for the traders. Overall, the day will be pleasant for you.

Scorpio - Today you will participate in some religious activity. You will feel satisfied with children. Attachment towards your spouse will increase. Health will remain normal. It's a good day to start a business.

Sagittarius- Today you may face obstacles at work. Be careful while driving. You may have arguments with your spouse. Keep your composure.

Capricorn - Unmarried people may get marriage proposals. Merchant will get a new business partner or proposal. Court-related issues will be resolved. Relationship with spouse will be good. Students will have to put more effort to get the best results. Be careful about your health.

Aquarius- Focus on your health today and be careful of hidden enemies. Do not share your strategy of working with anyone else. You could be cheated. Avoid any unnecessary arguments.

Pisces - Today students will take interest in their studies. Business people can take important decisions for their business. Your health will be good and you will feel energetic.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha