New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: With every new day comes hope for new opportunities and a fresh start. If you are wondering what the day holds for you then scroll down and have a look at your daily horoscope. It will help you in planning your day accordingly.

Aries- Today will be an active day for you. You might get tired and exhausted. Beware of hidden enemies. Students will get success in their studies. You will have a prosperous day.

Taurus- You may get better responsibilities at your work place. There could be profits in business. Path for opportunities will open. However, health-related concerns will remain.

Gemini- Today you may get free of your legal hurdles. The situation will be favorable. There will be compatibility on the love front. Don't take the stress. Invest wisely. You will experience a positive environment and support at work.

Cancer- You may face health issues today. Be careful while driving. You could have an argument with someone. Finances will be fine. Income will continue.

Leo - Unmarried people can get a marriage proposal today. However, stress will remain. You may get spiritual today. Court-related issues will be resolved. Profit opportunities will come.

Virgo- Today will be a good day for you. There will be opportunities for profit and business will improve. However, you may face loss of money. Caution is necessary. Take care of your health.

Libra - Today you may receive your dues. There will be profit opportunities. Luck will favor you. Business will be favourable. Investment will be good.

Scorpio- Big expenses are likely to occur today. You may also have to take a loan. Focus on your own work. You could face anxiety and tension. Business will be fine. Efficiency will be less.

Sagittarius- You May get profits today. The investment will be good. Issues at the office could be resolved. Be careful while driving.

Capricorn- Take care of your expenses today. Good news is awaiting. The merchant class will benefit.

Aquarius- Today will be a good day for you. Your social prestige will increase. Work in the job will be appreciated. Business will get benefits. Stay calm.

Pisces- Your health may deteriorate today. Be careful. There will be more workload in the job. Financial front will remain stable.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha