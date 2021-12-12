New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: If you are wondering how your Sunday will be then, scroll down below and have a look at your daily horoscope. It will help you in planning your day accordingly.

Aries: Today, you will get the support of influential people. Be cautious about your health and avoid eating junk food. You will witness financial growth. Gifts and honors will increase.

Taurus: If you are a student and you are preparing for competitive exams then you will surely get success. Work done with intelligence will bring fruitful results. Social prestige will increase. Avoid unnecessary arguments with anyone.

Gemini: Be careful while driving. There is a need to take care of health, therefore exercise regularly. There are indications that you will participate in any kind of religious activity.

Cancer: Today is the best day for you to invest in proprieties. Work done with effort and hard work will give you desired results. If you are a working professional, then you will witness growth. Family obligations will be fulfilled. New relationships will be formed.

Leo: You will get the support and cooperation of influential power. Be cautious about your health. Do not take risks in financial matters as it may prove fatal for you.

Virgo: Today, there is a need to control your emotions. Married people may face arguments with their spouses. The responsibility of the child will be fulfilled. You will witness financial growth.

Libra: Today, there are chances that you will purchase household items. Be aware of health and avoid eating junk food. There are chances that you will participate in any kind of social work. You will witness financial growth.

Scorpio: Gifts or respect will increase. There will be progress in the field of livelihood. You will get the support of an influential person. Relationships will get stronger. You will get success in creative work.

Sagittarius: There are chances that you will end up buying property today. Relationship with spouse will remain cordial. Take care of health and exercise regularly.

Capricorn: People who own a business will witness financial growth. You will get help from influential people. There will be progress in the field of livelihood. You will take interest in social work.

Aquarius: You will witness financial growth. The day will be normal for people who are working professionals. You will witness an increase in your confidence.

Pisces: Gifts or honors will increase. You will take interest in social work. Relationships will get stronger. Family prestige will increase. New relationships will be formed.

