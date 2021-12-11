New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Finally the weekend is here and if you want to know how your day will be then, scroll down below and have a look at your daily horoscope. It will help you in planning your day accordingly.

Aries: Today there are chances that you will face family problems at your house. There are possibilities that you will travel with your family and spend quality time with them. You will get the support and companionship of your life partner.

Taurus: Today, you will witness financial growth. The day will be normal for working professionals. You will get support from an influential power. Work done with creativity will bring fruitful results.

Gemini: If you are married, then you will witness an abundance of happiness in your life. You will get the support of your life partner in every situation. Social prestige will increase. Wealth and fame will increase.

Cancer: There will be progress in the field of livelihood. Work done with creativity will bring desired results. Today, there are chances that you will get some good news. Relationship with spouse will remain cordial.

Leo: There is a need to be health conscious, therefore exercise regularly, and avoid eating junk food. If you are a student and appearing for competitive exams, then you will get success. However, you have to work hard for it.

Virgo: You will get the support of your life partner. Family prestige will increase. There will be financial growths. You will get the cooperation of influential power.

Libra: If you are a businessman, then there are possibilities that you will witness growth and success. However, take special of your health and avoid eating junk food. If you are a student, then you will study with concentration. Work done with efforts will be worthwhile.

Scorpio: You will witness growth in financial matters. Gifts or honors will increase. You will have the support of your life partner. There will be an abundance of happiness at your home.

Sagittarius: There are chances that you can be busy with family works. Work done with hard work will give you desired results. Ideological differences may arise with your spouse.

Capricorn: Gifts or respect will increase. There will be the support of a life partner. Business reputation will increase. You will complete every work on time.

Aquarius: You will get the support of influential power. Family life will be happy. There is a need to be health conscious, therefore exercise regularly. You will form new relationships.

Pisces: You will face unnecessary problems today. Control your emotions and avoid unnecessary arguments. You will have the support of your spouse in every matter.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen