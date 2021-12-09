New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: If you are wondering how your Thursday will be then, scroll down below and have a look at your daily horoscope. It will help you in planning your day accordingly.

Aries: The responsibility of children will be fulfilled. Be careful while driving as there is a risk of an accident. Relationship with spouse will remain cordial. Work done with efforts will be worthwhile.

Taurus: Today, you will witness financial growth. Students will not be able to concentrate on their studies. You will get the support and companionship of your life partner. People who own a business will witness profit.

Gemini: You will get the support of your spouse in every field. If you are a businessman, then there are possibilities that you will get a new partner. The economic side will be strong. Creative efforts will bear fruit.

Cancer: You will form new relationships with others. The responsibility of the child will be fulfilled. If you are a student, then you will focus on your studies. Be cautious about your health and exercise regularly.

Leo: Today is the best of the week for you as you will get success in every field. Family life will be happy. You will form new relationships with others.

Virgo: Family obligations will be fulfilled. There will be progress in business matters. Social prestige will increase. Gifts or honors will increase. Creative results will bring fruitful results.

Libra: Students who are preparing for competitive exams will get success in it. Business reputation will increase. Work done with intelligence will bring fruitful results.

Scorpio: Creative endeavors will be fruitful. Students will concentrate on their studies. If you are a businessman, then there are possibilities that you will get new business partner. The day will be normal for working professionals.

Sagittarius: You will get the support of influential power. Relationships with spouses will remain cordial. There will be progress in financial matters.

Capricorn: There is a need to be health conscious, so avoid eating junk food. You will get the support of your family. You will form new relationships with others.

Aquarius: Today, you will witness financial progress. People who run a business will witness profit in it. You will buy electronic gadgets. There will be expected progress in creative work.

Pisces: You will get cooperation from others. There may be ideological differences with your spouse. Work done with creativity will bring fruitful results.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen