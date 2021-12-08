New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: If you are wondering how your Monday will be then, scroll down below and have a look at your daily horoscope. It will help you in planning your day accordingly.

Aries: Today, you will witness an increase in your expenditure. Be careful while driving as there is a risk of an accident. You will be extremely busy throughout the day. Work done with efforts will bring desired results.

Taurus: Today, you will face family problems. Avoid unnecessary arguments with people. Relationship with your spouse will remain cordial. Take care of your health and avoid eating junk food.

Gemini: There will be progress in the field of livelihood. However, you need to take special care of your health and exercise regularly. Work done with intelligence will bear fruitful results.

Cancer: There is a need to be health conscious, therefore exercise regularly, and keep yourself fit. You will form new relationships with others. Married life will be happy.

Leo: There are chances that you will participate in any kind of family function. Work done with intelligence will bring fruitful results. If you own a business, then you will witness profit in it.

Virgo: Today is the best day of the week for you as you will get success in every field. You will witness improvement in financial matters. You will get support from an influential power. There may be ideological differences with the spouse.

Libra: Today, you will get the support of your siblings in every matter. However, be careful while driving as there is a risk of an accident. If you are a student, then you will get desired success in competitive exams.

Scorpio: Today, you have to control your anger and avoid unnecessary arguments with others. Keep track of your health and avoid eating junk food. Work done with intelligence will bring desired results.

Sagittarius: Today, you will witness an increase in confidence. You will get the support of your life partner in every matter. Do not take any decision in the heat of the moment as it may prove fatal for you.

Capricorn: Do not take risks in business matters as it may prove fatal for you. Also, be careful in financial matters and avoid borrowing money from others. The responsibility of the child will be fulfilled.

Aquarius: Family life will be happy. You will witness financial gains. There will be progress in the field of livelihood. You will take interest in social works. Work done with creativity will bring fruitful results.

Pisces: You will get the support of influential power. The responsibility of the child will be fulfilled. However, be careful with your health and avoid eating junk food.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen