New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Every new day brings new opportunities for us. Scroll down to have a look at your daily horoscope. It will help you in planning your day accordingly.

Aries - You may feel some disappointments today. There will be some obstacles at work. You should be careful while driving. Arguments may arise due to ideological differences with the spouse. Focus on your choice of words.

Taurus - Today is a good day for you. You will get respect and recognization in society. Traders are likely to benefit from business. You will be independent. Take all important decisions carefully.

Gemini- You are likely to participate in some religious activity today. You will get cooperation from children. Their studies will be satisfactory. On the love front, your attachment towards your spouse will increase. For businessmen today is not the best day to start a new business.

Cancer - Investments made today will prove to be helpful for you in difficult times. People will be attracted to you for your kind nature. Avoid working tirelessly as it may affect your health.

Leo - Unmarried people may get marriage proposals today. The business class will get a new partner or business proposal. Auspicious results will be obtained in the court case. Relationship with spouse will be good. However, students will have to put more effort to get the best results.

Virgo- Your health is likely to remain weak today. Beware of your hidden enemies. You can be cheated at work. Do not borrow money or any other thing from others. In competitive exams, you may get success with struggle. Avoid any unnecessary arguments.

Libra - Students will take interest in studies today. It will be a lucky day for the lovers. Important decisions can be made by businessmen for their business. Your health will be good and you will feel energetic.

Scorpio- You are likely to get the support of your mother. It's a good day to buy property. There will be cordial relations with your life partner. You are also likely to attend any social or family celebration.

Sagittarius - You will have to work hard to achieve your goals. You may have a new friend. Relations with neighbors will improve. Drive carefully, there is a fear of accident. Take special care of health. Avoid eating unnecessary and outside food. A sudden meeting with an old friend is expected.

Capricorn - Today is a day for you to struggle hard, due to which you may remain tense and tired. The support of your younger siblings will give you confidence. Relations with life partner will remain cordial. Your children will also be successful in getting the best results.

Aquarius - Today there will be a festive atmosphere in your family. You will be satisfied on the financial front. Your family members will be happy with you. You will get the support of your spouse in family work.

Pisces - Today may not be a good day for you. You may get disappointing results in every field. Be patient. Also, be careful while traveling. Today is an auspicious day for lovers to get each other's company.

