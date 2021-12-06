New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: If you are wondering how your Monday will be then, scroll down below and have a look at your daily horoscope. It will help you in planning your day accordingly.

Aries

Today, you are likely to engage in an argument so you are advised to be careful. On the financial front, you are advised to keep your expenditures in check else you may end up exhausting your savings. On the personal front, you are likely to get the support of your family.

Taurus

Today, you may feel happy and relaxed, which will help you in focusing on your work. On the financial front, you are advised not to take risks. On the health front, it mindfully else you may be a victim of a serious issue.

Gemini

Today, you are likely to deal with some uncertain events. So you are advised to watch your tone and words when talking to your loved ones. On the work front, things will remain normal and pleasant. you are likley to visit a religious place to gain inner strength and peace.

Cancer

Today, you may experience some bittersweet moments so be prepared. On the work front, you are advised to not let yourself be distracted easily. You are likely to get some opportunities so don't think much and grab it immediately.

Leo

Today, you are advised to keep your anger under control, else you may have to face consequences both at work and personal front. By the middle of the day, you may feel restless as your mind will be occupied with thoughts. On the personal front, you are likely to develop a strong bond with your father.

Virgo

You may feel upset and dull, which might affect your work efficiency. Also, you may not be able to complete your task on time. So you are advised to find the solution to uplift your mood.

Libra

Today, you are advised to be careful around your enemies as they might try to harm you or your work. On the health front, eat mindfully else you will be a victim of a serious issue. Your excellent communication skills will help you in cracking a profitable deal.

Scorpio

Today, you may feel happy and peaceful. The day is also going to be fun and cheerful. On the business front, you are likely to get profitable opportunities. Your respect and prestige might increase. You will enjoy good food.

Sagittarius

Today, you may feel physically fit and mentally cheerful. This will help you in focusing on the task assigned by your boss. On the personal front, the atmosphere of the house will be pleasant.

Capricorn

Today, you may feel lazy, dull, weak and stressed. So you are advised to stay calm and handle all the difficult situations patiently.

Aquarius

Today, you may feel happy and relaxed, which will reflect in your work. On the financial front, the day will be in your favour and may turn out profitable. On the personal front, you may meet your old friends.

Pisces

Today, you are likely to face some obstacles at work so you are advised to be patient. On the professional front, you are likely to deliver some creative ideas which will impress your seniors.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv