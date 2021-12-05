New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Finally Sunday is here and if you want to know that how you can plan your day in a better way, then scroll down below and have a look at your daily horoscope. It will help you in planning out your day accordingly.

Aries- Today, there may be some obstruction in your work due to which you may feel disappointed. Be careful while walking on the road and driving as the fear of accident remains. Arguments may arise due to ideological differences with the spouse. Avoid unnecessary arguments.

Taurus - If you own a business, then there are possibilities that you will make a good profit. Today is an auspicious time for you to invest in properties. Do not take any decision in the heat of the moment as it may prove fatal for you.

Gemini- Today, you will participate in some religious activities. There will be extra care and understanding with your spouse. Health will remain normal. Today is not the best day for businessmen to start a new business.

Cancer - Today is an auspicious day for investing, as investments made today will prove to be helpful for you in the future. Avoid working too much as it may create an impact on your health. Overall, today is a good day for you.

Leo - If you are unmarried, then you will get marriage proposals. People who run a business will get a new business partner and business proposal. Relationship with spouse will be good. Students have t work hard in order to achieve their goals. Keep track of your health and avoid eating junk food.

Virgo- Today, your health may remain weak because of extra work and struggle. Beware of enemies, and do not share your work strategies with anyone as there are chances that you will get betrayed. Do not borrow money from others as it will become tough for you to return them. If you are appearing for competitive exams, then you will get success, but you have to work hard for it.

Libra - Students will study with concentration and will achieve their goals. People who own a business can take important decisions. The day will remain normal for working professionals. Your health will be good, and you will feel energetic.

Scorpio- You will get the support of your mother in every situation. Today is an auspicious day for you to invest in properties. You will also end up buying electronic goods for your house. You will have cordial relations with your life partner.

Sagittarius - Today, you have to work hard in order to achieve your goals. You will also form new relationships with others. Drive carefully as there is a risk of accident. Take special care of your health and avoid eating junk food.

Capricorn - Today, you have to struggle hard in different fields to achieve your goal, due to which you will remain tense and tired. You will get the support of your younger siblings. There will be financial gains, and you will receive money from various sources. Relations with the spouse will remain cordial.

Aquarius - Today, there will be a festive atmosphere in your family or you will be involved in some social activity. You will witness financial gains, and you will receive money from different sources. You will get the support of your spouse in family work.

Pisces - Today is showing extravagance and sadness as you may get disappointing results in every field. Be careful while travelling. Take care of your health and exercise regularly. You will have a cordial relationship with your spouse.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen