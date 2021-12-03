New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: If you are wondering how your day will be then, scroll down below and have a look at your daily horoscope. It will help you in planning out your day accordingly.

Aries: Today, you will feel low due to tension and stress. Avoid unnecessary arguments with others. Drive carefully as the fear of accident remains. You will get the support and companionship of your life partner. Take care of your health and avoid junk food.

Taurus: Today, your life partner will remain happy with you. Relationships with others will get stronger. You will have the support of influential power. There will be an increase in your confidence.

Gemini: People who own a business will think of expanding it. There are chances that you may lose something valuable to you, therefore be careful. Take care of your health and exercise regularly. Work done with intelligence will bring desired results.

Cancer: The responsibility of having children will be fulfilled. If you are a student, then you will focus on your studies. You will have the support of your father. Work done with efforts will bring desired results. You will form new relationships with others.

Leo: Today is an auspicious day for you to invest in properties. You will witness an abundance of happiness. You will have cooperation from others. The effort will be worthwhile.

Virgo: You will get the support of brothers and sisters. Work done with creativity will bear fruitful results. There is a need to be health-conscious, therefore take care of your health and exercise regularly.

Libra: Today, you will witness financial gains. Be careful while driving, as the fear of accidents, remains. Relationships with others will get stronger. Creative efforts will bring fruitful results.

Scorpio: Financial matters will improve. You will witness an increase in your self-confidence. Married life will be happy. You will form new relationships with others.

Sagittarius: Today, you have to work hard in order to achieve your goals. If you are a student, then you have to focus on your studies. Work done with effort and creativity will bring fruitful results. There will be progress in financial matters.

Capricorn: You will get money from various sources. You will get cooperation from others. The responsibility of the child will be fulfilled. People who run their business will witness profit in it. Relationship with spouse will remain cordial.

Aquarius: You will witness financial gains. You will have the support of your colleagues. If you are a businessman, then you will desire success. There will be progress in the field of livelihood.

Pisces: Financial matters will improve. You will have the support of influential power. There will be progress in the field of education. You will get success in creative work.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen