New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: If you are wondering how your first Sunday of August will be then, scroll down below and have a look at your daily horoscope. It will let you know about the challenges you are likely to face in advance and will help you in planning out your day accordingly.

Aries

Today, your efforts will finally get successful. You are likley to make some monetary gains. On the personal front, people will respect you and look upon you for their problems.

Taurus

Today is going to be a bit hectic day for you, however, you are advised to keep your self-esteem intact. By the end of the day, you may receive some good news.

Gemini

On the business front, if you implement some changes in your working style or methodology, it might bring positive results. Natives of insurance and income tax might get some benefits.

Cancer

Today you are likely to spend money purchasing worthless items. So you are advised to keep a check on it else your financial health will get hampered.

Leo

Today you are advised to keep a check on your speech, else you might end up hurting someone with your words. On the work front, you might get promoted based on your hard work.

Virgo

On the personal front, you are likely to understand and value all the relations. On the financial front, you are likely to get back your stuck money, this will balance your financial health.

Libra

Today business people may feel distracted as things will not be in their favour. Natives in government jobs can expect promotions based on their work.

Scorpio

On the work front, you are likley to complete all your pending tasks today. However, you are advised to be careful during transactions.

Sagittarius

Today you are advised to be patient. On the personal front, you are likely to be concerned about the health of your spouse. Singles might find their soulmates.

Capricorn

Today you may find yourself inclined towards spirituality. This will keep your mood merry and positive. On the health front, you are advised to take good care of yourself as an old disease might relapse.

Aquarius

On the personal front, disputes related to ancestral property will be resolved. You are advised to start making new policies to reach success.

Pisces

Today you may feel happy and relaxed. However, you are advised to take care of yourself as there are chances of physical pain. On the personal front, you are likely to get support from your spouse.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv