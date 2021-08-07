If you are wondering how your first Saturday of August will be then, scroll down below and have look at your daily horoscope.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: If you are wondering how your first Saturday of August will be then, scroll down below and have look at your daily horoscope. It will help you in planning out your day accordingly.

Aries

Today on the work front, you are likley to have a good day. Your work will be appreciated and might get rewarded by your boss. On the personal front, disputes in the family will be resolved.

Taurus

Today you may find yourself spiritually inclined, this will keep your thoughts positive throughout the day. Also, you may plan to visit a religious place for inner peace or strength. On the work front, your hard work will finally yield positive results.

Gemini

Today things may not turn out as planned. On the business front, you are advised to not implement new ideas, as they might not turn out successful. Salaried folks might find themselves overloaded with work.

Cancer

Today you may be inclined towards creative and religious activities. You are likely to help a friend spiritually, this will make you happy. On the work front, you will accept challenges to boost your morale.

Leo

On the business front, you are likley to take some tough decisions to enhance the business. However, you are advised to be patient and think twice before implementing. Your network might help in you grabbing some deals.

Virgo

Today you are advised to share your activities with family members. This may make things easier on the work front. Also, if you are worried about your child's education and it will be resolved.

Libra

Today you might be a victim of health-related problems. So you are advised to take good care of yourself. Also, avoid bad habits or try to stay away from bad companionship.

Scorpio

Today you are advised to start your day with elders' blessings. It will help you in overcoming messy situations. On the personal front, try not to take any decisions related to family matters.

Sagittarius

Today you may feel happy and relaxed. This will boost your work efficiency and you might be able to complete your tasks on time. On the personal front, you are likley to solve the problems of your close relatives.

Capricorn

Today you are likley to implement new ideas and schemes to enhance your business and financial health. However, you are advised to plan your budget carefully before investing the money.

Aquarius

Today you are likely to have strong willpower to complete all your work as planned. On the work front, you will put in extra efforts to reach the ladder of success. On the business front, you may bag a profitable deal.

Pisces

Today luck will be in your favour. You are advised to take your own decisions rather than depending on others. Keep your elders in a loop before taking any big or important decision of your life. Stall payment will be cleared.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv