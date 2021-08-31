Since it's the last day of the month, August, scroll down to know your daily horoscope and know whether stars are aligned in your favour or not.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Astrological predictions help in knowing our future, such as obstacles and opportunities we are likely to face. Since it's the last day of the month, August, scroll down to know your daily horoscope and know whether stars are aligned in your favour or not.

Aries

Today, you are likely to meet influential people, who will turn beneficial in near future. On the work front, things will remain normal and pleasant.

Taurus

Today you will find yourself spiritually inclined and might visit a religious place for inner strength and peace. However, you are advised to be precautionary as people might take advantage of your polite nature.

Gemini

On the work front, you are advised to stay alert and not to believe everyone. You are likely to spend your hard-earned money on worthless stuff. So you are advised to access control on your spending.

Cancer

today salaried folks are likely to feel stressed due to work overload. however, business people will have a pleasant day and are advised to focus on expansion.

Leo

Today you may feel negativity gripping you, so you are advised to stay positive and keep a check on your health. Students are advised to stay focused on your career rather on the love life. People who are married will have a pleasant day.

Virgo

Today you may have a good day on the professional front. You will get new ideas to implement in the project, but due to a lack of relativity, you might not be able to prove your point.

Libra

Today you are likely to receive positive news that will keep your mood merry throughout the day. On the work front, you will be able to complete all your tasks on time, however, you will be required to put in the extra effort.

Scorpio

Today you may feel peaceful and relaxed. On the work front, you are likely to get the results of your hard work late. You might get excessive work, so stay calm and complete the assigned tasks on time.

Sagittarius

Today you may discover a new source of income, that will boost your financial health. Students will get good results based on their hard work. On the personal front, some familial problems might keep you tense.

Capricorn

Today, you may feel disturbed due to familial problems. This will affect your work efficiency and you might not be able to complete your work on time. Whereas, business folks will have a better day.

Aquarius

Today, you may be a victim of health-related issues such as headaches, stomach, etc. Because of this, you might have to face some unnecessary expenses. You are advised to not start any important work today.

Pisces

Students will get good results based on their work. Today you are advised to not venture out on a trip and try to drive carefully.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv