Horoscope Today August 31, 2020: Want to know how your day will pass? Check out astrological predictions for Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra and other zodiac signs here.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Often times, we find ourselves wondering and getting clueless about how to solve our problems. At that point, astrology can guide us and help solve our issues to prepare us for the challenges lying ahead. Check here and find out what astrology has predicted for you today:

Aries:

You will be inclined towards religious activities today. Your financial condition will improve and your creativity will help you solve all your issues. Travelling is on the cards.

Taurus:

You will get the much-needed cooperation from your colleagues and friends today. This will help you complete a pending task. Your family life will also improve. Travelling is on the cards.

Gemini:

It will be a stressful day for you. Be calm and avoid getting into arguments. Try to spend some time with your friends and family members. You are also advised to take care of your health.

Cancer:

You will get the much-needed support from your colleagues and family members today. This will significantly increase your confidence. You will also get a chance to expand your business.

Leo:

Your honour and social prestige will increase today. You will likely get your stalled money back today. However, you need to take care of your health.

Virgo:

It will be a lovely day for you. You might travel to faraway places and make new friends. Your reputation will increase.

Libra:

Today you need to be calm and solve your problems with maturity. Avoid taking too much stress and consult your seniors. You are also advised to take care of your health.

Scorpio:

You will be able to fulfil your family obligations. The stars suggest that you will likely get a new job opportunity. Travelling is on the cards.

Sagittarius:

You will likely get good news today, suggest the stars. Your hard work will be recognised at the office. Businessmen will likely get a chance to expand their business.

Capricorn:

You will get the much-needed support from your life partner today and this will significantly increase your confidence. However, you need to take care of your health.

Aquarius:

Don’t take a risk in financial matters today as the stars are not looking favourable for you! You are also advised to be a bit cautious about health.

Pisces:

You will be able to complete all your pending tasks today. The stars suggest that you might get a new opportunity in your professional life. You might also travel to some unknown place.

