Today is an auspicious day for all the Hindus as they are celebrating Krishna Janmashtami 2021. So if you want to know how your day will be then, scroll down below, and have a look at your daily horoscope.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Today is an auspicious day for all the Hindus as they are celebrating Krishna Janmashtami 2021. So if you want to know how your day will be then, scroll down below, and have a look at your daily horoscope. It will help you in planning out your day accordingly.

Aries

Today is a good day as your stars are in favour. On the work front, things will remain pleasant. On the personal front, you are likely to take an important decision which might solve the family's problem.

Taurus

Today is a good day and you may feel happiness around you. On the business front, you are likely to make progress. You are likley to spend your hard-earned money, so keep control of your spending.

Gemini

Today you are likely to get good news related to your kid. Property related issues will be resolved. Students are advised to put in more effort.

Cancer

Today is a fruitful day as things will go as planned. Students are likely to face some problems, so you are advised to seek the help of elders.

Leo

Today you may feel happy and relaxed. On the work front, things will remain pleasant. Those who are doing part-time jobs will get time to complete the work.

Virgo

Today you are likley to take some important decisions. So you are advised not to take it in anger, especially in business or family-related matters. Stay calm and think twice before jumping to a conclusion.

Libra

Today, you may be worried about your financial health. So you are advised to maintain a balance between your income and expenses. On the personal front, be honest with your partner.

Scorpio

Today is quite a fruitful day for you. You will hear good news from your family members. On the work front, things will remain pleasant. On the personal front, you will fulfil your responsibilities towards your family.

Sagittarius

Today you may feel relaxed. However, you are advised to analyse everything in detail and avoid cash transactions with any of your close ones, mainly relatives.

Capricorn

Today you are advised to brace yourself as it's going to be a tough day for you. On the work front, you will be able to complete all your pending works with the help of your senior. You will get benefit from siblings.

Aquarius

Today you are likely to face some hurdles on the work front. So you are advised to avoid confusion. Students are advised to work hard to achieve the goal.

Pisces

Today you are advised to take good care of your father's health. Consult a good doctor and take timely medications if he is suffering from a disease.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv